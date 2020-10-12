Preview: In-Form Captains Karthik & Kohli Face Off on Monday Night

Riding high on confidence after their comfortable 37-run win over arch-rivals but struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 28th IPL match on Monday. Both teams are coming after a win as KKR, too, had pipped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) merely by two runs in a thrilling contest on Saturday. They are currently placed third and fourth in the league standings.

Despite starting the season with some below-par show, RCB seem to have finally gained the momentum. Kohli, too, in good touch with the bat and the run-machine single-handedly propelled his side to a respectable 169/4 wickets against CSK with his blistering unbeaten 90. Later, the bowlers rose to the occasion as well to defend the modest target with ease.

Similarly, opener Devdutt Padikkal has been consistent so far. He has an explosive partner in Aaron Finch, who failed to fire in the previous game but has been quite impressive, overall.

Moreover, AB de Villers will once again be their key man in the middle-order, along with Kohli. In the lower middle-order, RCB has Shivam Dube and Chris Morris, who both are well equipped with power-hitting abilities. In the bowling front, Isuru Udana has led the attack from the front along with Navdeep Saini. Morris scalped three wickets conceding just 19 runs against CSK, and will aim to replicate the show on Monday. Yuzvendra Chahal has been their go to man, troubling the opposition with his quality and experience. He had received good support from Washington Sundar, who settled with two wickets against the Yellow Brigade. As the boundaries are quite smaller in Sharjah, Kohli might opt to go with an extra batsman, dropping any of the bowlers. In the last game, RCB hit the field with six bowlers, which might not be the scene on Monday.

Sunil Narine may need to make use of a video analyst’s footage instead of a 3D biomechanical test to check for fault in his action.

On the other hand, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were clinical against KXIP. Especially, Narine's final two overs turned out to be the game-changing event in the contest against KXIP, though he was reported for bowling with a suspected illegal bowling action. Varun too, was decent enough in the middle overs.