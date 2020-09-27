Mayank’s Century, Rahul’s Fifty Guide KXIP to 223/2 vs Rajasthan

Kings XI Punjab post 223/2 with Mayank Agarwal scoring his maiden IPL century. The Quint IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal celebrates after scoring his maiden IPL century, vs Rajasthan Royals. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Kings XI Punjab post 223/2 with Mayank Agarwal scoring his maiden IPL century.

Opener Mayank Agarwal smashed a 45-ball hundred to bring up his maiden IPL century and also help Kings XI Punjab post a solid 223/2 in their 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals. Coming out to open after being put into bat first by Steve Smith, Mayank had skipper and close friend KL Rahul for company. Third ball of the second over of the match and he declared his intent by smashing a six off Ankit Rajpoot’s delivery. Jaydev Unadkat was next and he went for a six and four as 17 runs were scored in the 3rd over of the innings.

Mayank brought up his century on the last ball of the 15th over, hitting Shreyas Gopal for a boundary. The 29-year-old finally got out on a 50-ball 106, caught by Samson off a Tom Curran delivery. Kings XI Punjab were 183/1 in 16.3 overs when the number 3 batsman walked in.

Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab celebrates after scoring a hundred during match 9 season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL).