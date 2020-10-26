KL Rahul Has Led Kings XI Brilliantly This IPL: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar praised KL Rahul for his captaincy. He feels that Rahul has matured as a captain. IANS Sunil Gavaskar praised KL Rahul for his captaincy. He feels that Rahul has matured as a captain. | (Photo: Reuters) IPL Sunil Gavaskar praised KL Rahul for his captaincy. He feels that Rahul has matured as a captain.

KL Rahul has led Kings XI Punjab brilliantly in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), feels former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar. Apart from leading the team from the front, Rahul has been in great form with the bat as well as he has scored 567 runs in 11 matches and is holding the Orange Cap. "They (Kings XI Punjab) have been brilliantly led by KL Rahul. KL Rahul has grown into the captaincy role, and though he didn't score as many as he normally does, he made sure, with his field placing, with his bowling changes, even giving Chris Jordan that 19th over and then trusting Arshdeep to defend 14 in the final over is fantastic," Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

Kings XI, after losing five matches in a row, were at the brink of losing a spot in the playoffs. However, they have registered four consecutive wins in the last four matches and have kept their chances alive of ending in top four at the end of the league stage. In their last game against SunRisers Hyderabad, Kings XI defended a paltry score of 126 in Dubai to register their fifth win of the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul leads the IPL 2020 run-getters’ list with 567 runs from 11 matches.

“You know, they have just found the winning way! They seem to have lost that at the start of the tournament. Remember, every time they were close to winning and they went into the Super Over in their first-ever game and then again, after that they were losing in the final overs,” said Gavaskar while praising Kings XI for their tremendous comeback.

"Then, somewhere down the line, they found that key that takes them to a win and the last few games, they have played exceptional cricket. Last match, to defend a 126 takes a lot of doing, takes a lot of self-belief and that's what they showed," he added. The 71-year-old also highlighted the fighting spirit of head coach Anil Kumble and how it has been transferred to the entire squad.

"Do not forget the role of Anil Kumble. Anil Kumble has been a fighter all his cricketing career, you could see when he went out with a broken jaw and bowled, and that sprit is seen in the KXIP," said Gavaskar. "That is the reason why they have comeback from impossible situations and are now in the hunt for the place in the playoffs," he added.