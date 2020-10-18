Lockie Ferguson Stars as KKR Defeat Sunrisers in Super Over

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Super Over in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, 18 October.

Put in to bat, KKR captain Eoin Morgan (23-ball 34) and Dinesh Karthik (14-ball 29) combined to score 58 runs in the last five overs to take their team to 163/5 in 20 overs. In response, SRH needed 18 runs off the last over with captain David Warner (47*) and Rashid Khan (1*) at the crease. KKR handed Andre Russell the ball, and he started the over with a no ball. Rashid ran a single on the first ball he faced. Warner then smashed three back-to-back boundaries and ran a double to bring the required runs down to 2 off the last ball. The skipper ran a single off the last delivery to tie the scores and send the match into a Super Over.

KKR vs SRH: Super Over

KKR chose pacer Lockie Ferguson to bowl the Super Over while David Warner and Jonny Bairstow came out to bat for SRH. Ferguson cleaned up Warner on the first ball. New man in Abdul Samad took a double on the next delivery but was castled on the third ball. With SRH 2/2, KKR needed just 3 runs to win the game. Morgan and Karthik came out to bat for Kolkata. Rashid Khan bowled a dot on the first ball. Morgan ran a single on the second, giving Karthik the strike. The third was a dot but the wicketkeeper-batsman ran a double on the next to hand KKR a win.

KKR’s Innings

SRH picked up their first wicket on the final ball of the Powerplay. T Natarajan removed Rahul Tripathi for 23 (off 16 balls), ending his 48-run opening stand with Shubman Gill. India’s Under-19 captain Priyam Garg took two great catches in four balls to send Gill and Nitish Rana packing. The opener fell to Rashid Khan for 36 (off 37 balls) while Rana was caught out off Vijay Shankar for 29 (off 20 balls). KKR were reduced to 88/3 in 12.1 overs. Coming in at number four, Andre Russell once again failed to contribute big runs, falling to Natarajan for 9 (off 11). The West Indies all-rounder hasn’t faced more than 15 deliveries in any of the nine matches he has played so far.

From there, Morgan and Karthik scored 58 runs in the last five overs, taking KKR to a 160-plus total. The skipper was dismissed off the last ball for a 23-ball 34 which featured three boundaries and a six while Karthik’s 14-ball 29* included two fours and two maximums. Natarajan returned with 2/40 while Basil Thampi (1/46), Vijay Shankar (1/20) and Rashid Khan (1/28) got a wicket each. Sandeep Sharma remained wicketless and leaked 27 runs in his four overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Innings

In a shuffle to their batting line-up, SRH sent out Kane Williamson, instead of captain David Warner, to open the innings with Jonny Bairstow (36). Williamson was struggling to run between the wickets due to a bad hamstring, yet scored a 19-ball 29. Lockie Ferguson eventually dismissed his fellow Kiwi cricketer on his first ball of IPL 2020, ending the 58-run opening partnership and giving KKR a crucial breakthrough. In his next over, Ferguson returned to remove Priyam Garg for 4 and later picked up the wicket of Manish Pandey (6). The 29-year-old finished with figures of 3/15. Captain Warner, who came in to bat at number four, added 12 runs with Pandey and 27 with Vijay Shankar (7). KKR were 109/5, needing 55 runs off 28 balls, when Warner and Abdul Samad stitched a 37-run stand. The partnership was broken with Ferguson and Gill taking a relay catch at the boundary to dismiss Samad for a 15-ball 23 on the final ball of the penultimate over.