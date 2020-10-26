KXIP Elect to Bowl First vs KKR at Sharjah, Both Teams Unchanged

KL Rahul has elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah. The Quint KL Rahul has elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL KL Rahul has elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah.

KL Rahul has elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah. No changes in their XI which means Mayank Agarwal continues to sit out due to the injury. Eoin Morgan says even Kolkata are playing the same XI meaning Andre Russell is out of their line-up as well. The match is very important to both teams’ qualification chances as KXIP are placed fifth with 10 points after 11 games while KKR are placed fourth with 12 points in the same number of games.

Rajasthan Royals have moved to the sixth spot.

Playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain/wicket-keeper), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab during toss before match 46 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL).