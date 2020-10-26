KXIP Elect to Bowl First vs KKR at Sharjah, Both Teams Unchanged

KL Rahul has elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah. No changes in their XI which means Mayank Agarwal continues to sit out due to the injury.
Eoin Morgan says even Kolkata are playing the same XI meaning Andre Russell is out of their line-up as well.
The match is very important to both teams’ qualification chances as KXIP are placed fifth with 10 points after 11 games while KKR are placed fourth with 12 points in the same number of games.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain/wicket-keeper), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
After four consecutive victories, Kings XI Punjab have stunned everyone and the KL Rahul-led lineup will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling tonight vs KKR.
The last time the two sides squared off, KKR beat KXIP by two runs. However, a lot has changed since then. While the Eoin Morgan-led team has been inconsistent, Punjab have managed to win matches regardless of how far behind they are.
KXIP are, undoubtedly, riding high on confidence after their narrow but morale boosting win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Despite putting a paltry 126/7 on board, KXIP managed a win, thanks to their bowlers, who stepped up at the right time.
Published: 26 Oct 2020,07:04 PM IST