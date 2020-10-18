Morgan-Karthik Push KKR to 163/5 Against SRH, Russell Fails Again

Former captain Dinesh Karthik and recently-appointed skipper Eoin Morgan's 58-run stand took Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 163/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in both the team’s ninth league match of the Indian Premier League. SRH captain David Warner had won the toss, opted to bowl and announced two changes his side – Basil Thampi and Abdul Samad came in for Khaleel Ahmed and Shahbaz Nadeem. For KKR, Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson replaced Chris Green and Prasidh Krishna at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 18 October.

Shubham Gill.

The fifth-placed SRH picked up their first wicket on the final ball of the Powerplay. T Natarajan removed Rahul Tripathi for 23 (off 16 balls), ending his 48-run opening stand with Shubman Gill. India’s Under-19 captain Priyam Garg took two great catches in four balls to send Gill and Nitish Rana packing. The opener fell to Rashid Khan for 36 (off 37 balls) while Rana was caught out off Vijay Shankar for 29 (off 20 balls). KKR were reduced to 88/3 in 12.1 overs. Coming in at number four, Andre Russell once again failed to contribute big runs, falling to Natarajan for 9 (off 11).

West Indies all-rounder Russell hasn’t faced more than 15 deliveries in any of the nine matches he has played so far.

Natarajan returned with 2/40.

From there, Morgan and Karthik scored 58 runs in the last five overs, taking KKR to a 160-plus total. The skipper was dismissed off the last ball for a 23-ball 34 which featured three boundaries and a six while Karthik’s 14-ball 29* included two fours and two maximums. Natarajan returned with 2/40 while Basil Thampi (1/46), Vijay Shankar (1/20) and Rashid Khan (1/28) got a wicket each. Sandeep Sharma remained wicketless and leaked 27 runs in his four overs.

This is fourth-placed KKR’s second match under new captain Morgan after Karthik stepped down from the position on Friday. The change though didn't result in a positive outcome for the team as they lost to Mumbai Indians on the same evening.