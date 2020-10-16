From 61/5, New Captain Morgan & Cummins Take KKR to 148/5 vs MI

From 61/5, Morgan (39*) and Pat Cummins (36-ball 53*) steadied KKR's innings with an unbeaten 87-run stand.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ new era with recently-appointed captain Eoin Morgan hasn’t got off to the best of starts. On a day when the Englishman replaced Dinesh Karthik at the helm, the two-time champions were restricted to 148/5 by Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday, 16 October. From 61/5, Morgan (39*) and Pat Cummins (36-ball 53*) steadied KKR’s innings with an unbeaten 87-run stand. KKR also made two changes in their line-up with Chris Green and Shivam Mavi coming in place of Tom Banton and Kamlesh Nagarkoti while Mumbai Indians replaced James Pattinson with Nathan Coulter-Nile.

