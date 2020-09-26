A Shubman Show! KKR Beat Sunrisers by 7 Wickets, Register 1st Win

A composed 62-ball 70 by young opener Shubman helped Kolkata Knight Riders reach their target in 18 overs. The Quint Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened their account in the IPL 2020 points tally courtesy Shubman Gill. | (Photo: BCCI) IPL A composed 62-ball 70 by young opener Shubman helped Kolkata Knight Riders reach their target in 18 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened their account in the points tally courtesy Shubman Gill as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) slumped to their second-straight loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, 26 September. Opting to bat first, David Warner-led SRH scraped their way to 142/4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with Manish Pandey scoring a half-century. A composed 62-ball 70* by young opener Shubman, with some help from Englishman Eoin Morgan, then helped KKR reach their target in 18 overs, with 7 wickets to spare.

Manish Pandey top-scored for SRH with 51 off 38 balls in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH opener Jonny Bairstow (5), successfully reviewed a caught behind decision that went against him off Pat Cummins in the fourth over, only to be bowled the very next ball of the over. His fellow opener Warner then combined with Manish Pandey to add 35 runs before falling to Varun Chakravarthy for a 30-ball 36. Pandey top-scored for SRH with 51 off 38 balls. He added 62 runs for the third wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 31 balls), who was included in the squad in place of the injured Vijay Shankar. KKR's record buy Pat Cummins – who was smashed for 49 runs in four overs in the last match – delivered a masterful performance on Saturday, returning with figures of 1/19. During the Powerplay overs, he gave away four runs in two overs and also picked up the wicket of Bairstow. Apart from Chakravarthy, Andre Russell was the third wicket-taker for KKR, having accounted for the wicket of Pandey.

KKR lost opener Sunil Narine and captain Dinesh Karthik for ducks but were saved by 21-year-old Gill's composed innings. He added 37 runs with Nitish Rana, who was dismissed by T Natarajan for 26 (off 13 balls), reducing KKR to 43/2 in 4.4 overs. Gill, who’s knock included two sixes and five boundaries, then stitched an unbeaten 92-run stand with Morgan, who scored 42* off 29 balls. SRH are now the only team to have not won a single match this season.