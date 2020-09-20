IPL 2020: KXIP Win Toss, Opt to Field & Leave Gayle Out vs Delhi

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 20 September, in the second match of the Indian Premier league.
Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle won't be playing for KXIP and captain KL Rahul said that they have gone for Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan as their overseas players.
Meanwhile, DC captain Shreyas Iyer said that Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis and Anrich Nortje are the overseas players included in their playing XI.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(captain, wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined