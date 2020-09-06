IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Date, Time and Venues of All IPL Matches

Full schedule of IPL 2020 has been released.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is being played in the UAE starting 19 September and the full schedule of IPL 2020 was released by the BCCI just over two weeks before the tournament. Defending champions Mumbai Indians play three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi in the opening match of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The entire tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the tournament opener, which will be held on a Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday with the Delhi Capitals taking on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. There will be 10 double headers in IPL 2020 with the first match starting at 3.30 pm IST and the second at 7.30 pm IST. Twenty four matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

IPL 2020 Full Schedule

Here is the full list of the IPL 2020 group stage matches this season.

September 19 (7:30pm): Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings (Abu Dhabi) September 20 (7:30pm): Delhi Capitals Vs Kings Xi Punjab (Dubai) September 21 (7:30pm): Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Dubai) September 22 (7:30pm): Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah) September 23 (7:30pm): Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians (Abu Dhabi) September 24 (7:30pm): Kings Xi Punjab Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Dubai) September 25 (7:30pm): Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals (Dubai) September 26 (7:30pm): Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Abu Dhabi) September 27 (7:30pm): Rajasthan Royals Vs Kings Xi Punjab (Sharjah) September 28 (7:30pm): Royal Challengers Vs Bangalore Mumbai Indians (Dubai) September 29 (7:30pm): Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Abu Dhabi) September 30 (7:30pm): Rajasthan Royals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Dubai) October 1 (7:30pm): Kings Xi Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians (Abu Dhabi) October 2 (7:30pm): Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Dubai) October 3 (3:30pm): Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi) October 3 (7:30pm): Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Sharjah) October 4 (3:30pm): Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sharjah) October 4 (7:30pm): Kings Xi Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings (Dubai) October 5 (7:30pm): Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals (Dubai) October 6 (7:30pm): Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi) October 7 (7:30pm): Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Chennai Super Kings (Abu Dhabi) October 8 (7:30pm): Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings Xi Punjab (Dubai) October 9 (7:30pm): Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals (Sharjah) October 10 (3:30pm): Kings Xi Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Abu Dhabi) October 10 (7:30pm): Chennai Super Kings Royal Vs Challengers Bangalore (Dubai) October 11 (3:30pm): Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals (Dubai) October 11 (7:30pm): Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals (Abu Dhabi) October 12 (7:30pm): Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Sharjah) October 13 (7:30pm): Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings (Dubai) October 14 (7:30pm): Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals (Dubai) October 15 (7:30pm): Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings Xi Punjab (Sharjah) October 16 (7:30pm): Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Abu Dhabi) October 17 (7:30pm): Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Dubai) October 17 (7:30pm): Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah) October 18 (3:30pm): Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Abu Dhabi) October 18 (7:30pm): Mumbai Indians Vs Kings Xi Punjab (Dubai) October 19 (7:30pm): Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi) October 20 (7:30pm): Kings Xi Punjab Vs Delhi Capitals (Dubai) October 21 (7:30pm): Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Abu Dhabi) October 22 (7:30pm): Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Dubai) October 23 (7:30pm): Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians (Sharjah) October 24 (3:30pm): Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals (Abu Dhabi) October 24 (7:30pm): Kings Xi Punjab Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Dubai) October 25 (3:30pm): Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings (Dubai) October 25 (7:30pm): Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians (Abu Dhabi) October 26 (7:30pm): Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Kings Xi Punjab (Sharjah) October 27 (7:30pm): Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals (Dubai) October 28 (7:30pm): Mumbai Indians Royal Vs Challengers Bangalore (Abu Dhabi) October 29 (7:30pm): Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Dubai) October 30 (7:30pm): Kings Xi Punjab Vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi) October 31 (3:30pm): Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians (Dubai) October 31 (7:30pm): Royal Challengers Vs Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sharjah) November 1 (3:30pm): Chennai Super Vs Kings Kings Xi Punjab (Abu Dhabi) November 1 (7:30pm): Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals (Dubai) November 2 (7:30pm): Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Abu Dhabi) November 3 (7:30pm): Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians (Sharjah)