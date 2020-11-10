MI vs DC Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL Final 2020 Match Online?

Delhi Capitals (DC), who have never before entered an Indian Premier League (IPL) final, will be keen to clinch their maiden title on their first entry into the summit clash on Tuesday, 10 November, when they lock horns with four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) here. The Rohit Sharma-led MI are being considered as the title favourites ever since the season began in September and the team has largely lived up to the expectation. DC, on the other side, started the season with a bang before faltering in the second-half. However, they managed to enter the playoffs and later sealed the berth in the final with an inspired performance against SRH. Mi batters Quinton de Kock (483 runs), Ishan Kishan (483 runs), and Suryakumar Yadav (461 runs) have laid the foundation at the top before power-hitters Hardik Pandya (278 runs) and Keiron Pollard (259 runs) capitalised from the good starts to convert into big knocks. On the other hand, DC, comprise some dangerous fast bowlers, like Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (20 wickets).

The two South Africans have been at their lethal best all through, barring a few occasions. Against a quality MI batting line-up, the onus will be on these two to deliver the goods and they would expect support from experience off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (13 wickets), pacer Marcus Stoinis (12) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (9 wickets). In DC's batting line-up, Shikhar Dhawan (603 runs) is in red-hot form and is known as a big match player. The left-hander could pose some serious trouble for MI bowlers. He, however, would look up for support from others, particularly captain Shreyas Iyer (454 runs). The main concern for DC would be out-of-form Rishabh Pant (287 runs) and Shimron Hetmyer (180 runs). They pair carry a huge responsibility to finish the innings towards the end with their fireworks. Although both have been out of sorts so far, they would like to turn the corner in the final. So far their head-to-head record is concerned, MI hold a slight edge over DC. MI have won 15 of the 27 games. In this IPL, the Rohit-led side has been even better, emerging victorious in all the three games against DC.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match: When will the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin? The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, 8 November. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM. Where is the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) being held? The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place at the Dubai Cricket International Stadium, Dubai. Which channel will broadcast match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC)? The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.