In Numbers: MI, Rohit, Boult Rewrite History Books in IPL Final

Mumbai, who won by five wickets, made quite a few records their own during the course of this game. The Quint Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma celebrates winning the IPL final yet again. | (Image: BCCI/IPL) IPL Mumbai, who won by five wickets, made quite a few records their own during the course of this game.

The Mumbai Indians put in a commanding performance with both the bat and bowl against Delhi Capitals in Dubai to win a record breaking fifth title. Not just that they become the first team after MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings to defend their title 2011. While the campaign wasn’t the best for Rohit Sharma, he led from the front in the final and Trent Boult reminded the Delhi Capitals what they had missed out on. Mumbai, who won by five wickets, made quite a few records their own during the course of this game. Here’s a look at 10 interesting records that resulted from the final.

0.1 – IPL 2020 was the first time there was a first ball dismissal in an IPL final. Trent Boult got the wicket of Marcus Stoinis. 2: Trent Boult is only the second bowler to take 16 wickets in the powerplay in an IPL season. Previously Mitchell Johnson achieved the feat in 2013 for MI. He took two in the final. 4: Fourth instance of the champions having finished at the top of the table as well. Mumbai (2017, 2019, 2020) have done it thrice and the Rajasthan Royals once (2008) 5: Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title. No team has won as many. CSK are second with three titles to their name. This is also the first time they won the title by chasing. It’s also the first time the title was defended since CSK did so in 2011.