I Should've Walked Instead of Suryakumar: Rohit Sharma

They’ve been wanting to make it a habit and according to captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians have well and truly made winning a habit. The skipper played a brilliant hand as the chased down Delhi Capitals’ total with relative ease and won by 5 wickets in the final. Delhi and Mumbai have met four times this season and the five-time champions have won well each time. “I'm quite happy with how things went the whole season. We said at the start that we need the winning habit. We couldn't have asked for anything more, right on the money from ball 1 and we never looked back,” an elated Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

One of the most influential factors for Mumbai had been the trade from Delhi off Trent Boult. The New Zealander finished the season with 16 wickets in just the powerplay and took three in the final too. He finished with a total of 25 wickets, two behind bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah. “I think a lot of credit goes to the people who worked behind the scenes - often they go unnoticed. Our work started long before the IPL started, and we wanted to make sure we filled the gaps in previous seasons.” “I had to find the balance to get the best out of them. I'm not someone who can run behind them with a stick, and it's important to instil confidence in the players.” “Krunal, Hardik and Pollard have done their job for a long time, they know their roles. Rahul missed out today, and we need to make sure we put an arm around him and assure him that he didn't do anything wrong and that it was a tactical move.”