Great Achievement for Delhi to Reach IPL Final: Shreyas Iyer

Iyer said that while winning the IPL title would have been great, reaching their first final was an achievement.

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer said that while winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title would have been a step up for them, reaching the final for the first time in the tournament history is a great achievement.

"It's been a great journey. I'm very proud of my boys. It's not a small feat to reach the final. It was a great achievement. Winning the IPL is something more -- one step ahead. We'll come back stronger and see to it that we win the trophy," said Iyer in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I would just like to tell fans that you've been great support through the season."