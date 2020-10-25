Didn’t Bowl Well, Gave Too Many Boundary Balls: Kohli After Loss

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said that their bowlers didn’t hit the areas consistent enough and gave too much width to the Chennai Super Kings batsmen, after his side’s 8-wicket loss on Sunday. Speaking in the post-match interview, Kohli said, “What you saw in the second innings wasn’t a true representation of how the wicket was. I don’t think we hit our areas consistently enough and [we gave] too many boundary balls, too many balls with a lot of width.” Talking about the score 145/6, which they got, Kohli said that it was a good score on that slow and tough Dubai pitch as they were eyeing somewhere around 150.

Kohli said that they weren’t that expressive on the day and the CSK took their chance to peg them back. He said that this was just a blip, and they will have to come back strong as they will be facing the top two sides, Mumbai and Delhi, in the next week. “We have been playing some good cricket, we have to accept that we’re gonna lose a few games here and there. We’re playing some good cricket and we have games coming up against the top two sides. Lot of positive things to look forward to and if we play some good cricket heading into that last phase and into the playoffs, then you’re gaining some proper momentum as a side.” RCB have now lost their fourth game of this season and are now level with Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians on 14 points, at the third position on the Points Table.