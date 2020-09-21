IPL Debutant Padikkal & ABD’s Half-Tons Help RCB Post 163/5 vs SRH

Debutant Devdutt Padikkal and the experienced AB de Villiers scored brilliant half-centuries to help Royal Challengers Bangalore post 163/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, 21 September. T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar and Abhishek Sharma picked up a wicket each at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Put into bat, the RCB were off to a flying start as openers Padikkal and Aaron Finch scored 53 runs in the first six overs of powerplay. Left-handed Padikkal in particular displayed explosive batting skills as he used almost every opportunity to pick up boundaries and was more aggressive of the two.

Devdutt Padikkal scored a 42-ball 56 in his first match in the Indian Premier League.

The pair continued with its run-scoring as they took the team's score to 86/0 at the end of 10 overs.

The 20-year-old Karnataka batsman Padikkal, who finished as the highest run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy last season, scored a 42-ball 56 in his first match in the league.

The left-handed batsman stitched a 90-run opening stand with Aaron Finch – who is also playing his first game for RCB – before pacer Vijay Shankar provided the Sunrisers with a breakthrough by bowling Padikkal out. Aaron Finch fell on the next ball after getting caught lbw by Abhishek Sharma for 29 (off 27 balls).

RCB captain Virat Kohli, who came in at No. 3, managed to add just 14 runs off 13 balls before getting caught out in the deep by Rashid Khan off a delivery by Natarajan. RCB were reduced to 123/3 in 15.5 overs. AB de Villiers kept scoring from the other end and just when the SRH seemed to control the scoring rate, he upped the ante and slammed two consecutive sixes in the 19th over to take the RCB past the 150-run mark. De Villiers scored 51 off just 30 balls before he was run out in the final over as the RCB finished off at 163/4 in their allotted 20 overs.