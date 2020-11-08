IPL 2020: Delhi Elect to Bat vs Hyderabad in Knockout Game

Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and elected to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
SRH captain David Warner said that opener/wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha remains out with a torn hamstring. It means that they go into the match with the same team that beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the Eliminator.
DC, meanwhile, have dropped opener Prithvi Shaw and all-rounder Daniel Sams and brought in Shimron Hetmyer and Praveen Dubey.
SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Shreevats Goswami(wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were not considered title contenders for much of the season but their recent performances indicate that they have found a winning formula, which they would hope will continue working with just two more matches left this season.
DC have been on the wane since their brilliant performances in the first half of the season and go into this match on the back of a heavy 57-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first Qualifier.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 08 Nov 2020,07:06 PM IST