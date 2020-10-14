Iyer, Dhawan Score Fifties But RR Restrict Delhi Capitals to 161/7

Looking for their sixth win, Delhi Capitals posted 161/7 against Rajasthan Royals.

Looking for their sixth win, Delhi Capitals posted 161/7 against Rajasthan Royals courtesy half-centuries by Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer in their eighth league match of the ongoing Indian Premier League, on Wednesday, 14 October. Choosing to bat first, the second-placed DC were off to a disappointing start at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, losing two early wickets.

Jofra Archer clean bowled Prithvi Shaw on the first ball of the game. The English pacer came back in the third over to remove the new batsman in, Ajinkya Rahane, for 2 off 9 balls, reducing DC to 10/2 in 2.3 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer steadied Delhi’s innings with an 85-run stand.

From there, opener Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer steadied Delhi’s innings with an 85-run stand. Dhawan reached the fifty-run mark off 30 deliveries, and notched a 33-ball 57 before Shreyas Gopal gave RR a breakthrough by removing him in the 12th over. His knock included two maximums and six boundaries. Shreyas Iyer went on to score a half-century off 40 deliveries. He stitched a 37-run stand with Stoinis before Kartik Tyagi dismissed him for a 43-ball 53 which featured three boundaries and two sixes. DC were 132/4 in 16 overs.

Archer removed Stoinis for 18 (off 19 balls) on the final delivery of the penultimate over, finishing his four overs with figures of 3/19.

Archer removed Stoinis for 18 (off 19 balls) on the final delivery of the penultimate over, finishing his four overs with figures of 3/19 – his best this season. Jaydev Unadkat (2/32 in 3 overs) dismissed Alex Carey (14) and Axar Patel in the final over to restrict Delhi.

Seventh-placed RR are looking to build upon the win they secured in their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad which ended their run of defeats. DC meanwhile have suffered a setback in the form of an injury to Rishabh Pant and they are looking to recover from the five-wicket defeat they suffered in their previous match against Mumbai Indians.