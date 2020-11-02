DC vs RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) to ensure a top two finish at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in their last league match on Monday, 2 November.
The two sides have 14 points each with RCB placed second due to their superior net run rate (NRR).
The winner will comfortably seal a playoff berth. However, it will not be the end of the road for the loser in technical terms, as the other permutations and combinations could push them through.
DC have suffered four defeats on the trot and have looked out of sorts in the latter half of season.
Their top order consisting of Prithvi Shaw or Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Iyer has failed to lay the foundation of a massive total.
DC also made the puzzling decision of dropping Axar Patel who has been a reliable hand with both bat and ball in that match.
RCB also come into the game on the back of three back to back defeats. The Kohli-led side's strength lies with their batting, and in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) the top-order failed to click which led to them falling to a five-wicket loss.
Kohli and AB de Villiers are the team's backbone in the middle-order after the openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch. As did DC, RCB also have made the puzzling Finch altogether as opposed to slotting him lower down the order.
Here is everything you need to know about the Delhi Capital (DC) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match:
When will the match between Delhi Capital (DC) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?
The match between Delhi Capital (DC) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 2 November. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
Where is the match between Delhi Capital (DC) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being held?
The match between Delhi Capital (DC) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Which channel will broadcast match between Delhi Capital (DC) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?
The match between Delhi Capital (DC) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.
Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capital (DC) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ?
The live streaming of match between Delhi Capital (DC) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.
What are the squads for Delhi Capital (DC) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa
