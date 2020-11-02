DC vs RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Delhi Capital Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) to ensure a top two finish at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in their last league match on Monday, 2 November.

The two sides have 14 points each with RCB placed second due to their superior net run rate (NRR).

The winner will comfortably seal a playoff berth. However, it will not be the end of the road for the loser in technical terms, as the other permutations and combinations could push them through.

DC have suffered four defeats on the trot and have looked out of sorts in the latter half of season.

Their top order consisting of Prithvi Shaw or Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Iyer has failed to lay the foundation of a massive total.