DC vs CSK Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a league encounter at the Dubai International Cricket stadium here on Friday.
In their last game, the MS Dhoni-led side suffered a 16-run defeat, and barring Faf du Plessis most of the CSK players failed in leaving an impact.
On the other hand, Delhi were on the verge of defeat in their first game against Kings XI Punjab before Marcus Stoinis rescued his side to push the contest to the Super Over decider.
CSK have dominated DC, winning 15 of the 21 games. But both the teams will start afresh and will be equally desperate to outdo each other. And fans can expect another nail-biting contest on Friday.
Here is everything you need to know about the first IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings:
When and what time will the Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings match take place?
The Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings Match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 25 September.
Where will the Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings Match be held?
The Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings?
The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play, i.e. is 7 PM IST or 5:30 PM local time.
Which channel will telecast the Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings Match?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.
How to watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings?
You can watch the live stream of DC VS CSK match on Disney+ Hotstar using VIP or Premium plans.
What are the squads for Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings Match?
Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav
Chennai Super Kings– MS Dhoni (Captain), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, KedarJadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.
(With inputs from IANS)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined