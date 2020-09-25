DC vs CSK Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

The Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings Match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 25 September.

| (Photo: BCCI)

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a league encounter at the Dubai International Cricket stadium here on Friday.

In their last game, the MS Dhoni-led side suffered a 16-run defeat, and barring Faf du Plessis most of the CSK players failed in leaving an impact.

On the other hand, Delhi were on the verge of defeat in their first game against Kings XI Punjab before Marcus Stoinis rescued his side to push the contest to the Super Over decider.

CSK have dominated DC, winning 15 of the 21 games. But both the teams will start afresh and will be equally desperate to outdo each other. And fans can expect another nail-biting contest on Friday.