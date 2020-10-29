MS Dhoni Elects to Bowl vs KKR; CSK Leave Out Faf, Tahir and Monu

MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. 3 changes in CSK’s playing XI with Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Monu Singh being left out. ‘Few injuries and one change,’ says Dhoni while announcing the line-up. KKR are playing Rinku Singh in place of Prasidh Krishna for KKR.