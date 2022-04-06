'I'm Not Done Yet,' Says Dinesh Karthik After Match-Winning Knock vs RR

He said he has prepared well for IPL 2022 and that has helped him play the way he did on Tuesday, improvising to hit big all round the ground.

"Those are the hours you put in when no one sees. The real work is done in the lead-up, which is what I'll give credit to. You have to premeditate in T20, but if it's not there, you have to have the ability to change the shot," said the seasoned player who has represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians earlier in the IPL and was picked by RCB in the auction this year.

It is proving to be a very good decision by RCB, though a few people were a bit skeptical considering his advancing age.