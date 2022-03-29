IPL 2022: Shami Credits His Success Against Lucknow to Test Match Learnings

Gujarat Titans pace bowler Mohammad Shami's devastating bowling in powerplay, which fetched his team a five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in a match between IPL newcomers, had class written all over it, and he credited his success to "hard work" over a long period of time.

By the time Lucknow Super Giants were done with the powerplay, they had lost their top order comprising KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey, with the 31-year-old Shami having superb figures of 3-0-10-3.

Asked about his spell, Shami told Star Sports that his learnings over the years in Test cricket were the reason for his success in limited-overs cricket as well.