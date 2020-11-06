How IPL Table-Toppers Over the Years Have Fared on Way To Finals

Mumbai Indians reached their 6th IPL final, after beating Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 as they finished as table-toppers after the league stage.

Four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) entering the Indian Premier League (IPL) final after winning their first playoff game is only the third instance of a team finishing atop in the league phase and entering the title round after winning Qualifier 1.

Since the playoffs system began in 2011, only Chennai Super Kings (CSK, in 2013) and MI (2019) are teams that have finished on top of the table and won their Qualifier 1 game. On Monday, Mumbai achieved the feat again by beating the Delhi Capitals by 57 runs.

In the other seven instances, teams finishing on top of the table have had to go through Qualifier 2. Also, MI remain the only team in IPL history to have won the title without losing any of their playoff matches, which they did last year. They are on course of repeating it this year. Here's a look at what table-toppers have done over the last 10 years since playoffs began in 2011:

2011

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Chennai Super Kings in the 2011 IPL final.

Royal Challengers Bangalore finished atop of the table but couldn't qualify for finals from Qualifier 1. They won Qualifier 2, but then lost in the final.

2012

The then Delhi franchise, Delhi Daredevils, finished on top of the table but lost both playoff matches i.e. Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.

2013

Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indians in the 2013 IPL Final.

CSK finished atop on net run rate, and went through to the final straightaway after winning Qualifier 1. However, there they lost to MI in the final.

2014

Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab finished on top of the points table but they lost Qualifier 1 and had to go through to the final via Qualifier 2. In the final, they lost to KKR.

2015

Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai in the Qualifier 1 as well as the final.

CSK finished atop, ahead of MI in second place, but had to go through Qualifier 2 to the final where they lost to MI again like in Qualifier 1.

2016

Gujarat Lions finished atop but lost both Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.

2017

Mumbai Indians lost to Rising Pune Supergiant in Qualifier 1 but beat them in the 2017 IPL final by 1 run

Mumbai Indians finished at the top, but lost Qualifier 1. They entered the final through Q2 and eventually won the title.

2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2018 final.

SRH finished on top of the points table, by a fraction of net run rate, but lost Qualifier 1, played Qualifier 2 and made the final where they lost to CSK.

2019

Mumbai Indians beat the Chennai Super Kings twice to win the IPL trophy for the fourth time in 2019.

Mumbai Indians finished atop, won the Qualifier 1 and then went on to win the final.

2020

Mumbai Indians topped the points table and made it to the final through Qualifier 1. Will they repeat their 2019 feat on 10 November?