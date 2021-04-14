Hoping For Indian Medal Tally in Double Figures at Tokyo: IOA

"Till date, 96 players including 40 women athletes have achieved Olympic quota places. With Olympic qualification events still in progress across the globe, we expect more athletes to make cut for Olympics," IOA president Narinder Batra said during a webinar on Wednesday.

Athletics, archery, boxing, hockey (men and women), shooting and wrestling are some of the major Olympic disciplines India will compete in at the Olympics.

As per Covid-19 protocols during the Tokyo Olympics, in a team event if four athletes test positive, the IOA will have to withdraw the squad, confirmed Batra.

The sports minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that Olympic-bound athletes are getting the best of facilities.

"The onus is on the athletes to give their best in Japan," said the minister.