Hardik Pandya Reports at NCA in Bengaluru for Fitness Tests: Report

Hardik Pandya is at the NCA in Bengaluru
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has checked in to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he will undergo fitness tests for the next couple of days before he gets an all-clear to lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.
One of the most awaited updates will be about Hardik Pandya’s bowling fitness and whether he will bowl full tilt in the IPL.
“Hardik will be at the NCA for next two days and appear in the various fitness tests. He is a centrally contracted cricketer and has not played any cricket since T20 World Cup in UAE,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.
“He would need to pass the fitness test as it has been mandatory for some time now. Last year, even Shreyas Iyer appeared for a fitness test post shoulder surgery before playing IPL,” he added.
The national team set up is understandably keeping a close eye on the players and reportedly Hardik also bowled during the training camp with the Titans. The 28-year-old has not had any problems while batting or fielding.
Hardik, during Gujarat Titans’ jersey launch, kept cards close to his chest stating that his bowling would be a “surprise”.
However, the chairman of selectors, Chetan Sharma recently said that unless Hardik is bowling like before he will not be considered for the Indian team.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)