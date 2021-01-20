Harbhajan Singh & Chennai Super Kings Part Ways Ahead of IPL 2021

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has announced the end of his stint with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He took to Twitter to say that he is parting ways with CSK. However, he hasn’t said anything about his future plan yet.
"As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best," Harbhajan tweeted.
The 40-year-old didn't play in last year's IPL over personal reason and opted not to travel to UAE for the tournament.
Harbhajan, who has more than 700 international wickets to his name, is yet to call it quits from international cricket and hasn't represented India since October 2015.
The veteran off-spinner has also enjoyed an enthralling IPL career with 150 wickets to his name over 12 seasons while playing for five-time champions Mumbai Indians and three-time champions CSK. To his credit, Harbhajan played for MI since team's inception in the inaugural IPL in 2008; winning three titles with them.
He was also the captain of IPL team Mumbai Indians and Punjab for the 2012–13 Ranji Trophy season. Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians won the 2011 Champions League Twenty20 as well.
