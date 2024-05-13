GT vs KKR, IPL Match Today: Playing XI, When & Where To Watch Live

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be played on 13 May 2024.

At what time will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match be available?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.