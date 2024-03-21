GT Name Sandeep W As Shami's Replacement; MI Replace Madushanka With Maphaka

Gujarat Titans (GT) have named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Mohammed Shami while Mumbai Indians (MI) added Kwena Maphaka to the squad as areplacement for Dilshan Madushanka for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Shami – the veteran Indian pacer – recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering. His replacement, Sandeep Warrier has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 lakh, the IPL said in a statement on Wednesday.