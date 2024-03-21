GT Name Sandeep W As Shami's Replacement; MI Replace Madushanka With Maphaka

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019GT Name Sandeep W As Shami's Replacement; MI Replace Madushanka With Maphaka

Mohammed Shami will be replaced by Sandeep Warrier in Gujarat Titans squad.
IANS
IPL
Published:

Mumbai Indians announce Kwena Maphaka as Dilshan Madushanka's replacement in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) have named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Mohammed Shami while Mumbai Indians (MI) added Kwena Maphaka to the squad as areplacement for Dilshan Madushanka for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Shami – the veteran Indian pacer – recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering. His replacement, Sandeep Warrier has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 lakh, the IPL said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dilshan Madushanka was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an injury.

Kwena Maphaka – the left-arm pacer – represented South Africa at the recently concluded ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup and was named the Player of the Tournament.

He will join MI for his base price of INR 50 lakh, it said

