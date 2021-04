Star Sports Announces Line-Up of 100 Commentator For IPL 2021

Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcasters Star and Disney India on Thursday announced a team of 100 commentators across language feeds for the 14th season of the tournament which starts on Friday.

The IPL will be broadcast in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and the newly added Marathi feed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Select Dugout is back with detailed analytical commentary. The panel for the Dugout includes Scott Styris, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Graeme Swann, and Dominic Cork. Shane Watson, Dale Steyn, Ross Taylor, Graeme Smith, and Kevin Pietersen among a host of other experts who will join the feed.