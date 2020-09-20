Felt Like a Senior Walking Into The Delhi Capitals’ Team: Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin made his debut for Delhi Capitals against his former team Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. IANS Ravichandran Ashwin made his debut for Delhi Capitals against his former team Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Ravichandran Ashwin made his debut for Delhi Capitals against his former team Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Ravichandran Ashwin made his debut for Delhi Capitals against his former team Kings XI Punjab on Sunday but the spinner said that he already felt like one of the seniors when he first came to the team. Ashwin captained KXIP last season and this year he will be joining Indian team mates Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and captain Shreyas Iyer, among others.

“Playing the game is close to my heart. Six months is a lot of time. There’s a bit of nervous energy, feels like I’m starting all over again,” said Ashwin on Star Sports on Sunday.