Exclusive Interview With Freddie Wilde: The Man Behind the RCB Revolution

Even at the age of 36, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is arguably the most effective seamer in the IPL. Considering his vast experience, how open has he been to data insights aimed at tweaking his bowling?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been really open to data and insights. After the qualifier in Dharamshala, he spoke about how the preparation we've been doing this year has been hugely beneficial to him. He is clearly a bowler with great skill, huge experience, and a lot of instinctive smarts. But this year, I think he enjoyed the detailed, one-on-one sessions we did before games, where we talked specifically about certain field sets and tactics.

There were a number of dismissals, probably both in the qualifier and the final, that were the fruition of that work. You still have to go out there and execute it, which is the most important thing, but he was very open to listening to insights from myself and Omkar Salvi, the fast-bowling coach, which were gleaned from data and video. He put them into action brilliantly in those last couple of games. Gujarat Titans rely heavily on their top order. I don't think they had ever lost five wickets in the powerplay before, which is how many we took in that first qualifier.

It was also only the second time ever that Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, and Gill had all been dismissed inside the powerplay. Then, we took Gill and Sai out in the powerplay in the final as well. When you combine fantastic new-ball bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, and Rasikh Salam, and their talent, quality, and experience, with thorough preparation and considered insight, you end up with a pretty good combination of weapons.

We took 35 wickets in the powerplay across the season, which equals the most ever in an IPL season alongside GT, Rabada and Rashid were outstanding for them. It's nice to know that data played a part in the success we had in that phase this season