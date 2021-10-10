England Name Full-Strength Squad for 2021-22 Ashes Series, Jos Buttler Included

England's fast-bowling attack is set to lack the variety due to injuries to Jofra Archer and Olly Stone. Mark Wood is the only genuine pace bowler and Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton Broad, James Anderson, and Chris Woakes have also been included in the squad.

The top three who finished the series against India - Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, and Dawid Malan - have all been included while Jonny Bairstow will provide wicket-keeping back-up to Buttler.

"As confirmed on Friday, the Ashes tour is subject to several critical conditions being met by Cricket Australia before the team travels in November. However, positive ongoing discussions continue, and it is hoped matters will be resolved in due course," the ECB said in a statement.

Chris Silverwood, England's head coach and chief selector, said he was "delighted that all of our available players have committed to the tour".

Notably, Buttler was understood to have been wavering due to the time he will spend away from home for the T20 World Cup and Ashes, as well as Australia's tough approach to Covid-19 protocols.