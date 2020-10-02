5 Young Indian Bowlers Who’ve Impressed in IPL 2020 So Far

A few young Indian bowlers have caught the eye in the first two weeks of the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL). T20 cricket is a batsman's game and bowlers often end up becoming a side show to the big sixes and blazing innings that makes the IPL one of the most watched sports events in the world. However, so far this season, bowlers who hardly have any top level experience have managed to hold their own against the stars they faced at the other end.

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Dinesh Karthik, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 5 of season 13 of Indian Premier League.

Rahul Chahar, 21, currently sits third on the highest wicket-takers' list. The Mumbai Indians (MI) leg-spinner has taken six wickets in four matches and that puts him level with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) pacer Sheldon Cottrell and his teammate Trent Boult. But it is Chahar's economy rate of 7.43 that puts him above the others on the standings. Rahul has been an integral part of the MI bowling attack that has had to cope with the absence of veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga this season.

Ravi Bishnoi

KXIP’s Ravi Bishnoi has taken four wickets in four matches thus far.

KXIP's Ravi Bishnoi has taken four wickets in four matches thus far and boasts an economy rate of 7.81 in the four matches he has played thus far. The 20-year-old spinner's performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore, as was almost everything else in that match, was overshadowed by his captain KL Rahul's record breaking 132 not out off 69 balls. Bishnoi took three wickets, including that of the dangerous Aaron Finch, as RCB were all out for a paltry 109 in reply to KXIP's 206/3.

Shivam Mavi

Kolkata Knight Riders duo Shivam Mavi, 21, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 20, equally shared four wickets in their win over Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata Knight Riders duo Shivam Mavi, 21, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 20, equally shared four wickets in their win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday and the former was declared the Man of the Match for his performance. The pair has already had the gruelling experience of being on the sidelines due to injuries, and missed the previous two seasons, but they seem to repaying the faith KKR showed in them.

Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia may be 27 but he seems to be finally having the breakthrough season he has been looking for at Rajasthan Royals.

Rahul Tewatia may be 27 but he seems to be finally having the breakthrough season he has been looking for at Rajasthan Royals. The Haryana spinner may have smashed his way into IPL folklore with his 53 off 31 balls that helped RR complete a record run chase against KXIP. But he has been a consistent presence for them with four wickets in the three matches he has played thus far.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is yet to have a big outing with the bat but he has taken four wickets thus far.

Shivam Dube is yet to have a big outing with the bat but he has taken four wickets thus far. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli copped some criticism for how he used Dube in their match against KXIP and it remains to be seen how the season progresses for the 27-year-old.

