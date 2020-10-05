KL Rahul Takes Over Orange Cap From Mayank, Purple With Chahal

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has taken over the Orange Cap from his teammate Mayank Agarwal. IANS Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has taken over the Orange Cap from his teammate Mayank Agarwal. | (Photo: BCCI) IPL Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has taken over the Orange Cap from his teammate Mayank Agarwal.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has taken over the Orange Cap from his teammate Mayank Agarwal while Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal holds the Purple Cap following the conclusion of the 18th match in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahul has scored 302 runs -- including one hundred and two half-centuries -- in five matches so far and leads the chart for the leading run scorers. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis who has 282 runs to his name from five games. On Sunday evening, du Plessis scored unbeaten 82 as CSK defeated Kings XI by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Third in the list is Agarwal who has collected 272 runs so far.

IPL 2020: Most Runs KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab): 302 runs in 5 matches Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings): 282 runs in 5 matches Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab): 272 runs in 5 matches Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians): 176 runs in 5 matches David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad): 175 runs in 5 matches

Also read: 5 Key Contributions That Helped CSK Trump KXIP by 10 Wickets

In the bowlers' list, Chahal has eight wickets from four games and leads the chart. Along with Chahal, Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians too have scalped eight wickets so far but because of better average and economy, the Bangalore spinner is at the top of the list.

IPL 2020: Most Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore): 8 wickets in 4 matchs Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): 8 wickets in 4 matches Md Shami (Kings XI Punjab): 8 wickets in 5 matches Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians): 8 wickets in 5 matches James Pattinson (Mumbai Indians): 7 wickets in 5 matches

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament. In the points table, Mumbai Indians are currently at the numero uno spot with six points from five games. They are followed by Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore who also have six points from four matches.