Captain KL Rahul’s Half-Century Helps KXIP Post 178/4 Against CSK

Kings XI Punjab posted 178/4 against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Highly effective death over bowling from Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo on Sunday helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restrict Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to 178/4 after the latter looked set for a total close to or beyond the 200-run mark at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Choosing to bat first, openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul gave Kings XI Punjab another good start, stitching a 61-run partnership at the top, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Spinner Piyush Chawla eventually gave CSK a breakthrough by removing Agarwal for a 19-ball 26.

Mandeep Singh joined his skipper at the crease, and the duo added 33 runs together. Mandeep (27 of 16 balls) was striking the ball beautifully. He smashed two sixes before hitting a delivery off Jadeja straight into the hands of Rayudu at extra cover. Rahul crossed the 50-run mark off 46 deliveries, and helped KXIP post 130/2 in 15 overs along with Nicholas Pooran. The two stitched a 58-run partnership before Shardul Thakur took two wickets in two balls to dismiss both the batsmen in the 18th over.

Pooran was caught out in the deep by Jadeja for 33 (off 17 balls) which included three sixes and a four. Rahul on the other hand was Dhoni’s 100th catch in the IPL, and fell for a 52-ball 63, which featured seven boundaries and a six. Glenn Maxwell (11*) and Sarfaraz Khan (14*) then stitched an unbeaten 26-run stand off the last 16 balls of the innings.

Both sides are looking to get their second win of the season with three-time champions CSK sitting at the bottom of the table. While three-time champions Chennai fielded an unchanged eleven for the game, Punjab made three changes – Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Chris Jordan came in for Karun Nair, K Gowtham, and Jimmy Neesham.