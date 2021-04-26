Dominant Bowling Display Helps KKR Restrict Punjab to 123/9

Chris Jordan and Shahrukh Khan, facing the last five and a half overs, had to attack but KKR’s bowlers continued to be on the money, stifling the lower order.

Under pressure, Shahrukh struggled too, like the others, and was caught by Morgan for 13 off Prasidh Krishna in the 18th over.

Under pressure, Shahrukh struggled too, like the others, and was caught by Morgan for 13 off Prasidh Krishna in the 18th over. Ravi Bishnoi could not handle Cummins’ pace in the penultimate over and was dismissed for 1.

With Mohammed Shami at one end, Jordan threw the kitchen sink at Prasidh Krishna smashing him for a couple of sixes during his 18-ball-30 before losing his off stump off a slower one.

Shami and Arshdeep added a couple of runs after that as Punjab finished with 123.