Despite Defeat to Mumbai, CSK Stay On Top of IPL Standings

Mumbai Indians (MI) consolidated themselves in fourth position by moving to eight points from six although their net run rate (NRR) fell by a small fraction after Saturday night's win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League.

CSK are still on top with 10 points and although their net run rate (NRR) fell from +1.475 to +1.263 after the loss to MI, it is still much better than second-placed Delhi Capitals' (10 points and +0.466 NRR) and third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore's (10 points and -0.171 NRR).