Delhi Hosts 1st IPL Tie on Wednesday as COVID-19 Cases Climb

On Wednesday, Delhi's Ferozeshah Kotla grounds at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the first of eight IPL matches, between table toppers Chennai Super Kings and wooden-spooners SunRisers Hyderabad, starting at 7.30 pm -- just half-an-hour before the night curfew starts. On Thursday, Mumbai Indians play Rajasthan Royals at the same venue. Teams will practice till May 7, a day before the last match is played.

An IPL match usually lasts three-and-a-half hours. No spectators are allowed in the IPL this year.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday said that Wednesday's match will take place as scheduled.

"We have no crowds, and the match is being conducted in a strict bio-bubble. So, there should be no problem with its safe progress," said a DDCA official on Tuesday.

The DDCA has booked Roshanara Club ground - a first-class venue in old Delhi -- for teams' practice sessions till May 7, a day before the last match in Delhi is scheduled.

"There are four teams here, so we needed another ground, besides the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the practice of the teams."