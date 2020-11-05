Delhi Capitals Elect to Bowl vs Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1

Delhi Capitals have won the toss against Mumbai Indians and elected to bowl first in Qualifier 1 of the IPL.

3 changes in Mumbai’s line-up with Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult returning to their line-up in place of Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni.

Delhi Capitals have won the toss against Mumbai Indians and elected to bowl first in Qualifier 1 of the IPL. Shreyas Iyer says his team is unchanged, meaning Ajinkya Rahane continues after his match-winning knock in the previous game.

The two teams tonight finished at the number one and two spots in the league standings after the 56 group stage matches and the one big bonus they get is that a defeat tonight does not mean they’re out of the tournament.

The teams that finish one and two, play Qualifier 1 and then the teams that finish three and four play Qualifier 2. The losing team from Qualifier 1 then faces the winning team from Qualifier 2 for a second spot in the final.

MI have always been a strong contender for the title, and this season is no different. Ticking all the boxes so far, the Rohit Sharma-led side are clear favourites on Thursday.

For DC, Ajinkya Rahane (111 runs) is back among the runs after scoring a match-winning 46-ball 60 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

DC have however been plagued with inconsistency in their batting lineup which they will have to guard themselves against as they face two of the most lethal new ball bowlers in the world. Opener Prithvi Shaw (228 runs) has struggled to find form since his rapid start to the season and the same can be said about Rishabh Pant (282 runs) since he made his comeback from injury.