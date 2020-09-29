Rashid Khan Stuns Delhi, SRH Win by 15 Runs: Five Talking Points

Rashid Khan was player-of-the-match with bowling figures of 3 for 14 in his four overs. Sushovan Sircar Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Rashid Khan celebrates a wicket. | (Image: BCCI) IPL Rashid Khan was player-of-the-match with bowling figures of 3 for 14 in his four overs.

Following two IPL matches that witnessed some relentless hitting and breathless run chases, Tuesday’s encounter between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw a semblance of sanity in the tournament’s proceedings as SRH won by 15 runs. On both sides, bowlers made good use of Abu Dhabi’s conditions, ensuring that unlike the last couple of days, it was the better bowling side that won. Hyderabad, having lost both their previous matches, were desperate for a win while Delhi were perched on top of the table with two wins out of two. Sent in to bat first by Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer, Sunrisers Hyderabad put up 162/4 on the board at Abu Dhabi. A cautious but steady start by SRH openers David Warner and Johnny Bairstow gave the team a 77-run opening partnership. Delhi, in reply, managed 147/7.

Delhi, in stark contrast to their match against Chennai, got off to a slow start, managing only 34/1in the powerplay. After Prithvi Shaw departed early, Shikhar Dhawan and Iyer never managed to gain the momentum they sought as DC laboured to 54/2 at the end of 10 overs.

Rashid Khan, who has lit up many an IPL match with his unplayable googlies, was the pick of the bowlers in a disciplined and sharp SRH lineup. India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had had a colourless IPL in the opening games, also made a solid comeback with figures of 25/2.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard

SRH’s FOREIGNERS SHINE

A steady 77-run opening partnership by Australian David Warner and Englishman Johnny Bairstow followed by some feisty batting by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson saw Sunrisers Hyderabad score 162/4. The SRH camp will be wondering if they missed a trick by not playing the experienced Kane Williamson in the first two matches. He was able to read the line and length well and managed to middle his shots as he scored a quickfire 41 off 26 balls. The fourth foreigner, Rashid Khan, ensured a crucial breakthrough in his very first over as he got Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer out and also managed to trap Dhawan in his next over.

RASHID KHAN’s MAGICAL BOWLING

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan had managed to pick just one wicket in his first two matches of IPL 2020. On Tuesday night against Delhi he ended with terrific figures of 3 for 14 in his four overs. The wrist spinner managed to get the ball spinning from the first ball itself, getting Iyer out caught at deep square leg with his second ball. Crucially, Khan never allowed Delhi’s formidable batting line-up to settle down or go after him. Having picked up Iyer in the eighth over, Khan foxed Dhawan in the twelfth and Pant in the seventeenth.

DELHI BATSMEN NEVER ACHIEVED MOMENTUM

A batting line-up comprising Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmeyer and Marcus Stoinis was expected to chase down a target of 163 without losing much sweat. However, Shaw’s early departure and some disciplined bowling by SRH ensured Delhi only managed 34/1 in their powerplay and a laboured to 54/2 in ten overs. While Dhawan managed 34 (31) and Pant scored 28 thanks to two big sixes, no batsman managed to gain momentum the way Ishan Kishan did for Mumbai on Monday or Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson for Rajasthan on Sunday night. Eventually, needing 59 from their last five overs, Delhi crumbled under pressure thanks to an excellent late spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Natarajan.

SRH’s NEAR PERFECT BOWLING DISPLAY

If Khan was the pick of the bowlers at Abu Dhabi, SRH’s win was in large part due to a fantastic overall bowling performance by all five bowlers. An increasing rarity in IPL, both the seamers as well as the spinners kept the pressure throughout the innings and never allowed Delhi’s batsmen to run away with the game. A tight line and some perfect yorkers by Kumar towards the death overs was accompanied well by the other two young pacers Khaleel Ahmed and T. Natarajan who managed one for 29 in his four overs.

ABU DHABI ISN’T SHARJAH