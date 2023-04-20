DC vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 28 today on Thursday, 20 April 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Till now, DC have not won any match in the tournament and are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with zero points. KKR, however, are at position 7 with 4 points, and have won 2 matches out of 5. This match is really crucial for Delhi Capitals to win if they want to secure a chance in the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Let us read about the DC vs KKR IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, and other details below.