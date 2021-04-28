Warner Wins Toss, SRH Bat First Against MS Dhoni’s CSK in Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and David Warner has opted to bat first against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Delhi.

This is the first IPL 2021 fixture being held in Delhi.

CSK have brought Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi back into the team for the game. Both sides have made two changes each with SRH bringing in Manish Pandey and Sandeep Sharma.