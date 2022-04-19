David Warner Shares Image of Daughters Getting Emotional After his Dismissal

Giving his assessment of the situation, Warner wrote late on Monday, "God bless, they (daughters) now understand the game very much and feel it. So lucky to have my kids know what we do, but more importantly, it teaches them that you can't always win. We all give 100 per cent every time we walk onto that field, no matter what. #cricket #passion #ipl."



Warner was going great guns, having scored a fiery 38-ball 66 embellished with four boundaries and five maximums before he was trapped LBW by Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.



Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had said following the loss that Warner had come under tremendous pressure as runs dried up at the other end, which forced him to play some strokes he would never had played if runs were coming from his partners.



Warner tried to play the switch-hit, which he didn't quite connect and was out LBW, much to the relief of RCB. However, as the cameras focused on his daughters, they were seen getting emotional.