Warner Shares a Heartfelt Post, Hints at Parting Ways With Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Australian cricketer, who joined SRH in 2015 and led them to the IPL title win in 2016, is the only player in the history of the tournament to win the Orange cap three times. The 34-year-old had a dream run with the bat at SRH as he piled up 4014 runs in 95 matches.

However, the last few weeks haven't been great for Warner and there are high chances that the f'anchise won't retain him.

With a mega auction just around the corner, the Australian batter is likely to set off a bidding war among the teams. In fact, he will also be a strong contender to lead one of the franchises next year.

According to reports, he has already been approached by multiple teams ahead of IPL 2022.