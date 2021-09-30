Toss: MS Dhoni Elects to Bowl First vs SRH, Still No David Warner

MS Dhoni's CSK are playing Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Thursday's IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Kane Williamson's team is already out of the running for a play-offs spot and according to the team management, are giving an opportunity to the youngsters. David Warner was dropped for the last game and with the team playing an unchanged XI, the Aussie is not going to be in action today either.
CSK have brought in Dwayne Bravo in place of Sam Curran.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood
Published: 30 Sep 2021,07:14 PM IST