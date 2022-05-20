CSK vs RR IPL 2022 Match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the Match Live

IPL 2022: Watch RR vs CSK IPL match live on Disney+ Hotstar.
(Photo Courtesy: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the sixty-eighth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday, 20 May 2022.
RR won its last match of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while CSK lost its last IPL match to Gujarat Titans (GT).
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the RR vs CSK IPL match.
Rajasthan vs Chennai IPL match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday.
How and where to watch live streaming of CSK vs RR IPL match online?
Live streaming of RR vs CSK IPL match can be watched online on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch the RR vs CSK IPL match live telecast on TV?
CSK vs RR IPL match can be watched live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
You can also follow The Quint for regular updates about CSK vs RR IPL match.
Rajasthan Royals is currently at third position in IPL points table 2022 with 16 points, while Chennai Super Kings is at ninth spot with 8 points.