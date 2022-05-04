CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When & Where To Watch the Match Live

Watch RCB vs CSK IPL match live on Disney+ Hotstar
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday, 4 May 2022.
CSK won its previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while RCB lost its previous match against Gujarat Titans (GT).
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the RCB vs CSK IPL match.
Bangalore vs Chennai IPL match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday.
How and where to watch the live stream of the CSK vs RCB IPL match online?
Live streaming of the RCB vs CSK IPL match can be watched online on the app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch the CSK vs RCB IPL match live on TV?
The RCB vs CSK IPL match will be telecasted live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently at the sixth spot on IPL points table 2022 with 10 points, while Chennai Super Kings is at the ninth position with 6 points.
