CSK vs LSG IPL 2022 Match: Time and Where to Watch the Live Stream

Watch CSK vs LSG match live on Disney+ Hotstar
(Photo: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is scheduled to play against the newly formed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, on Thursday, 31 March 2022.
Both, LSG and CSK lost their last matches against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively.
In this article we tell you the timing and live streaming details of the LSG vs CSK IPL match.
The Chennai vs Lucknow IPL 2022 match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday.
How and where to watch the CSK VS LSG IPL 2022 match live stream?
The CSK vs LSG IPL 2022 match can be watched live online on the official app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch the LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match live on TV?
The CSK vs LSG IPL match can be watched live on TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
For regular updates about the CSK vs LSG match, you can also follow The Quint.
Before the match begins, fans should note that the Lucknow Super Giants are at the seventh position in the points table, and are followed by the Chennai Super Kings on the eighth spot.
