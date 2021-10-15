IPL Final: Faf du Plessis' 86 Helps Chennai Post 192/3 against KKR

Chennai's opening partnership of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad though gave the team the most perfect of starts, racing to 42/0 in 5 overs. Ruturaj got off the mark by taking three boundaries off Shakib Al Hasan's first two overs. Lockie Ferguson came under the attack as Gaikwad and du Plessis took 12 runs off him. Du Plessis then struck a boundary against Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy to match with Gaikwad's pace.

After scoring 24 runs on the day, Ruturaj also became the leading run-scorer in this edition of the IPL. He surpassed KL Rahul's tally to become the youngest player to claim the Orange Cap for the season.

Eventually it was Narine who ended their partnership as Shivam Mavi took a catch at long-off to end Ruturaj's innings on 32.